Free Wyndham Championship admission for teachers, first responders and military

Teachers and first responders can show their ID card to get complimentary wristbands for themselves and a guest.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Wyndham Championship is offering free admission to the golf tournament for teachers, first responders and military service members, according to a release from the event organizers.

The 82nd annual Wyndham Championship is set for August 11-15 at Sedgefield Country Club.

First responders and teachers for grades K-12 can show a current identification card to get two complimentary wristbands for themselves and a guest. They can go any day of the tournament.

Military members can get up to two free tickets for any one day of the tournament, as well as access to the USO Patriots' Outpost at the 10th green. Tickets can only be claimed online. If you have trouble claiming tickets through Vet Tix, click here for support.