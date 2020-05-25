First 'Freedom Rally' in Greensboro fights against phased reopening plan

GREENSBORO, Chesapeake Bay State — 'Reopen NC' organizers said it was patriotic to hold 5 'Freedom Rallies' across the state of North Carolina on Memorial Day.
The rallies took place in Greensboro, Raleigh, Wilmington, Charlotte and Greensboro Monday morning.
100-plus people gathered at Governmental Plaza in downtown Greensboro, waving American flags, and giving impassioned speeches about why our state needs to 100% open, rather than in phases.
Some state leaders, like State Fire Marshal Mike Causey spoke at the event.
"I've heard from too many families living in fear of losing their livelihoods as a result of the shutdown," Causey stated.
Governor Roy Cooper's Executive Order 121 allows for outdoor protests.
The Governor previously stated he cannot infringe upon First Amendment rights.
RELATED: Governor says 'Reopen NC' is allowed to protest, Triad 'Stay Home NC' organizer urges you not to go
But the order still requires social distancing.
"I am always fired up for liberty," Reopen NC organizer Bradley Dixon said. "We're definitely not finished, we're not going to stop until North Carolina is 100 percent restored to pre-COVID times."
Rally-goers from all walks of life showed up.
Jackie Weiland said she's an essential worker, so she hasn't lost her job.
Weiland said she knows her father would be standing right beside her at the rally on Memorial Day if he was still here.
"I'm an army brat," she explained. "My father served in three wars fighting for freedom, and here we're just getting our freedom chipped away and I thought the least I could do is show up today."
At past rallies in Raleigh we've seen some counter protesters, like nurses. But Monday in Greensboro, there were none.
Opposing organization 'Stay Home NC' said their group is intentionally avoiding crowds.
WFMY News 2 does not yet have an estimate on how many people attended the 'Freedom Rallies' statewide.