Driver hits and kills pedestrian on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and to use caution if traveling in the area.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver hit and killed a pedestrian, causing lane closures on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro Tuesday evening. 

Police said all southbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Ontario Street are closed. Officers said a person is dead after being hit by a car. The driver of the car remained on the scene as the investigation is ongoing. 

People traveling in the area are encouraged to use caution or find a different route.

