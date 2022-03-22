Driver hits and kills pedestrian on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route and to use caution if traveling in the area.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A driver hit and killed a pedestrian, causing lane closures on Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro Tuesday evening.

Police said all southbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Ontario Street are closed. Officers said a person is dead after being hit by a car. The driver of the car remained on the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

People traveling in the area are encouraged to use caution or find a different route.

