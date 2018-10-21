GREENSBORO, NC -- Get the scrapers and scarves ready to go. The start of the work-week will have you spending a little time cleaning your windshield. The WFMY News 2 Weather Team expects the first widespread frost & freeze of the season Monday.

Cold air is spilling into the Carolinas, and Monday morning will be the coldest that we get. Temperatures will drop quickly Sunday night into Monday morning, bottoming out in the low 30s for most of us. Lows will range from 28° to 34° across the Piedmont-Triad.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the majority of the Piedmont until mid Monday morning.

The frost won't last long. Temperatures will quickly rise into the 40s after sunrise, with highs getting to near 60 by Monday afternoon.

If you still have warm-weather plants that you'd like to keep around a little longer, there are steps you can take to protect them from the chill. If they're potted plants, bring them inside. If they're planted, water them during the afternoon hours on Sunday. This will help to keep them warmer at night. At night, make sure to cover them with fabric - not plastic. Remember to remove the fabric first thing Monday morning as the sun comes out.

Frosty conditions aren't uncommon in October. On average, the first freeze of the season happens in the last week of October here in the Piedmont. The earliest on record is October 2nd (1947). The latest on record is December 1st (2009).

