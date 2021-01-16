'Freezing fog' blankets North Carolina's Piedmont-Triad on Saturday morning

The thick, cold fog created dangerous driving conditions on Saturday morning. WSPD reported multiple car accidents on the roads.

Thick thick and freezing temperatures blanketed the Piedmont-Triad in North Carolina on Saturday morning.

On the highways and roads, the thick fog and cold temperatures created hazardous driving conditions.

So what is freezing fog?

"You can think of it as similar to freezing rain," said Meteorologist Terran Kirksey. "You have droplets of moisture in fog that can stick to just about anything that is freezing -- creating a glaze of ice."

Winston-Salem Police Department told WFMY there were several minor car accidents during the thick fog, but fortunately no injuries have been reported.

On WFMY News 2's Skycams, it was impossible to see Greensboro and other cities due to the thickness of the fog.

The WFMY News 2 Weather team forecasts the weather throughout Saturday will continue to be cold: