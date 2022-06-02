Freezing rain may bring an icy glaze to the Triad for Monday commute

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Slick spots are possible on bridges and overpasses, as well as walkways. Be careful.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The morning commute could be a slick one, and you'll need to inspect surfaces carefully before walking on Monday morning. A quick moving weather system will bring a few hours of freezing rain to the Piedmont.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking a weather system moving through South Carolina that will arrive in North Carolina early on Monday morning. This has been quick to develop, so the forecast is adjusting accordingly. Temperatures will range between 25 and 30 degrees when the system arrives, which means freezing precipitation is possible.

The way this system is stacked, we will have cold air at the ground, and warm air above our heads. That means it will fall from the clouds as rain, which can then freeze on contact at the surface.

When you are getting ready to get going on Monday morning, an icy glaze is possible on cars, on trees, on sidewalks, decks, and elevated surfaces. Most roads may not be icy, but bridges and overpasses could have slick spots. It does not take much ice to create difficult or surprisingly slick travel conditions.

Timing:

12am - 4am: Mainly dry. Some spotty freezing rain possible

4am - 10am: Freezing rain likely. An icy glaze forms on elevated surfaces. Slick spots on roads possible.

10am - 2pm: Temps rise above freezing. Scattered rain continues.

2pm - 6pm: Scattered rain continues, and eventually tapers off.

Latest Futurecast animation for Monday morning. Extended period of light freezing rain is possible from around 4am to 10am.

Watch for icy surfaces and possible slick travel. pic.twitter.com/BqnARMzmeu — Tim Buckley (@TimBuckleyWX) February 7, 2022

What to do: