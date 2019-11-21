GREENSBORO, N.C. — City leaders in both Greensboro and High Point have approved incentives to try to keep the Fresh Market in Guilford County. However, the fate of the Fresh Market could be decided Thursday night at the Guilford County Commissioners meeting.

On Thursday, before the meeting in a special joint session, both city councils passed resolutions approving $301,000 worth of incentives over 5 years for the company. The Fresh Market company is based in Greensboro where it was founded 37 years ago and has expanded to 170 stores in 24 states. The company is planning a $2 million corporate expansion. That's why all parties are in support of the incentive packages to help keep the Fresh Markets Headquarters in Greensboro but also maintain a presence in High Point and retain its 248 jobs. The company is also planning to create 53 more jobs. The jobs will pay an average wage of $86,000.

Now that High Point and Greensboro have approved a combined $602,000, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners will now consider its $106,000 incentive.

