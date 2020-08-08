Freshman students move into dorms at NC A&T State University

The Covid-19 pandemic has made it a different move-in experience for students, their families and school staff.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The NC A & T State University campus buzzed back to life this week as freshman students started moving in.

While a select group of first-year students moved in on Wednesday and Thursday, a majority of the freshmen arrived to check into their dorms Friday. Several family members busily assisted the young students with getting their belongings into their dorm rooms.

This year's move-in experience is new for the freshmen and the school as the students are starting college during a pandemic.

Now that they're poised to face college life head-on, some of their parents remain reluctant

"I am excited because it's something new and I'm ready for it," Jamaye Jeter of Union, South Carolina said.

"It's going to be not as traditional with what's going on in the world but I'm still excited and grateful," Destiny Lewis of Fayetteville said.

Jeter and Lewis are among thousands of incoming students braving the COVID-19 pandemic to move into dormitories. Their moms accompanied them to campus.

"It's a bittersweet moment," mom Ebony Lewis said. She also came with her mother, Destiny's grandmother, who was taking pictures and recording videos.

"She hasn't shed a tear yet so I'm not convinced," her daughter interrupted.

"The tradition of this moving in this first year is not the same. However, we will take it as it comes," added Lewis.

"I am sad. I wanted her to stay at home but she didn't want to," Kerry Jeter said.

University officials have assured parents they've gone through great lengths to keep students safe from COVID-19.

Some protocols include screenings, temperature checks, social distancing signs, and hand sanitizer stations.

Officials also said they have stocked residence halls with cleaning supplies and masks while common areas would be cleaned three times a day.

"With all of those steps being taken and tended to very fastidiously, then we will keep any infections from spreading on campus and keep our students and our campus family safe and healthy," Todd Simmons said. Simmons is the Associate Vice Chancellor for University Relations at NC A&T State University.

Despite such assurances, the new Aggie moms are still nervous.

"I do have that fear and concern and I'm not happy that North Carolina is re-opening up schools but I do understand," Ebony Lewis said.

"I am not happy at all she's the last one left and now the house is empty," Kerry Jeter added.

Meanwhile, returning students will move in starting August the 14 through the 16.