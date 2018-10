GREENSBORO. N.C. – We have a winner! This week's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week winner is Reynolds vs. Reagan with 12,798 votes out of 25,831 votes overall.

Watch all the highlights and scores during WFMY News 2’s Friday Football Fever special on Friday starting at 11:14 p.m.

FRIDAY FOOTBALL FEVER HIGHLIGHTS SEPT. 28

