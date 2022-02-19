'He was never anything but nice' | Childhood friend of Thomasville native killed in Raleigh remembers his positive personality

Cody McLaggan, an NC State alum from Thomasville died after being shot in Raleigh Friday night, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — A childhood friend of Cody McLaggan, the Thomasville native and North Carolina State University alum shot and killed Friday in Raleigh, remembers his positive personality.

"I don’t think I ever saw him being mean to anyone. He just has a face that’s naturally smiling, just a big smile. He was never anything but nice," said Braxton White who met McLaggan at Friendship Elementary School in Davidson County.

White said McLaggan was the first friend he made in the first grade and they went on to middle and high school together. However, after graduation, White says they went to different colleges but McLaggan later transferred to NC State. The two also share the same birthday.

"We have wished each other happy birthday on December 19 every year, I don’t think we’ve ever missed a year," said White. "So we talk on that day every year since the first grade."

22-year-old McLaggan was shot and killed Friday near a Food Lion along Western Boulevard in Raleigh. It happened around 7:35 p.m. near Method Road, which is by N.C. State's campus, according to Raleigh police.

N.C. State officers said the suspect ran north on Method Road in a white vehicle.

Investigators said the suspect was described as a man in his late 20's or older, with a medium build and short hair, according to campus police. The man was also wearing a white shirt.

"We get crime warnings a lot but we’ve never gotten a student death Wolfalert, that was scary as is," White said. "Then this morning a friend texted and said it was Cody and I didn’t believe her at first because I didn’t think he was a student anymore because he graduated."

White said McLaggan's father visited their elementary school and made an impact on him as a child.

"I just thought he was the coolest dad," said White. "I really am sending (his family) all my love. His father is a great man so I’m really sorry for their loss."