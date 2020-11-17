'Our remodel is complete and we are open!' | Greensboro Friendly Center Chick-fil-A wants you to know

"Although our dining room remains closed, it is our pleasure to serve you in Drive Thru, Curbside, and 3rd party delivery..." the restaurant said in a Facebook post.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're sure some people in the Triad are relieved and ready to place their order after the Chick-fil-A on Pembroke Road in Greensboro announced they were back open.

Based on a Facebook post, the restaurant had gone through a remodel.

"Our remodel is complete and...WE..ARE...OPEN!!! Operating hours: 6:30am to 10pm, Monday through Saturday."

The post stated that the dining room remains closed, however, that won't stop customers from getting their Chick-fil-A fix!