HAW RIVER, N.C. — Friends and family gathered Thursday to remember a Triad man who died in a crash at a celebration of life service.



Reggie Jeffreys died after a driver lost control and hit him last week in Burlington.

He was known as a pillar in the community and man who used music to reach people.

"He impacted so many people all across the land. His message was always about music and love and the love of music and the kindness that God displayed from his heart," said Pastor Dannie Williams, of Melfield Church in Haw River.

Jeffrey's affectionately known as Burlington's "Piano Man" will be missed.

"When he was taken from us, it broke my heart. It really broke my heart," said Don Martin who played with Jeffrey's in a bank for many years.

A packed sanctuary at Melfield Church in Haw River was evidence of the man Jefferys was and the legacy he leaves behind.

He was the guy that took me and my other schoolmates like out of our misery and showed us hope through music," said Tyaisha Troy.

Those in the crowd had a few moments to either talk about Jeffreys or sing a song in his honor.That's fitting for a man who friends say blessed the world with his talent.

"He literally could not stop playing music. It was a part of him," said Martin.

Although Jeffreys is no longer on this earth, those who knew him say he will never be forgotten.

"He had a contagious smile. He was just an awesome person,"said Katrina William.

On Friday June 27th, folks will say their final goodbye to Jeffreys at his memorial service.

It will be at noon at Melfied Church in Haw River, the church he served as a Minister of Music for nearly 20 years.



