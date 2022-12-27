Friends remember Matthew Hall

Matthew Hall, a Guilford County firefighter, died after a crash in Rockingham County on Christmas.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A community is mourning the loss of 31-year-old Matthew Hall.

State Highway Patrol said Hall was driving on Bethany Road around 9 a.m. Christmas morning when he crossed the center line and drove off the highway, hitting a tree.

Hall died at the scene.

A procession escorted Hall from the hospital to the funeral home Monday.

Hall made a name for himself in the community.

As a Guilford County firefighter for the Summerfield Fire Department, and Assistant Chief of the Madison Rescue Squad. Hall also worked for Ray Harris Towing in Greensboro, making lots of friends along the way.

According to an obituary, Hall attended McMichael High School and later attended the Fire Academy. It goes on to say, Hall worked for Summerfield Fire Dept., Walnut Cove Fire Dept., Stokes-Rockingham Fire Dept., Bethany Fire Dept., the Swift Water Rescue, Rockingham County EMS, Eden Rescue Squad, and Madison Rescue Squad. He also worked for Carelink and taught classes at both Rockingham Community College and Forsyth Technical Community College.

Owner of Ray Harris Towing, Hunter Byrd said he was friends with Hall for over 8 years and will miss him dearly.

“Matt was the type of guy [who] wanted to learn if he can. If he could teach, he would teach. He was also the type of guy if you were having a bad day, he wasn’t going to allow that; he was always going to cheer you up and make sure that you were having as much fun as he was,” Byrd expressed.

The Summerfield Fire Department posted to their Facebook page saying:

We have lost a brother and friend today. Our hearts are heavy. Engineer Matt Hall was a career member with us and he will be sorely missed. Please pray for our department as well as Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad, Walnut Cove Fire & Rescue and all of the other agencies he worked with. He was a true friend with a Servant’s heart. Rest Easy Brother.

The Piney Grove Fire and Rescue Department posted to their Facebook page saying:

Christmas is supposed to be a joyful time of year where families get together to watch each other open gifts and enjoy the fellowship of those close to our hearts. Although, around the corner just inside of Guilford county our extended family is mourning the loss of one of our own, Engineer Matt Hall. Matt was a young career firefighter full of energy and devoted his time to many departments over the years who was called to his eternal home. Please join us in prayer and lift up his family at home and at the fire station during this difficult time.

Troopers learned during the investigation that Hall had been missing since Friday night.

Investigators do not know what caused Hall to travel off the roadway. Officials do not believe that speed was a factor.

There will be a funeral service for Hall on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Dalton L. McMichael High School. Bishop William Phillips will be officiating.

The burial will follow the service at Pine Hall Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday night, December 28th from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home.

