Friendship Motor Speedway cancels remaining 2022 races due to 'disrespect to track staff'

The speedway in Elkin said fans are refusing to follow the rules.

ELKIN, N.C. — Friendship Motor Speedway in Elkin announced all events for the rest of 2022 are canceled.

The Speedway's owners shared the news on the track's Facebook page last Wednesday.

They said they are not willing to put up with disrespectful drivers, crew members or fans and their verbal abuse.

"After this past weekend, we decided we really don’t have to unlock a gate for the track staff and ourselves to be cussed at, spit on, threatened, and disrespected," Friendship Motor Speedway said in its lengthy Facebook post.

Track officials said they had problems with fans refusing to follow rules and directing verbal abuse at owners and track staff. Racers from the track are accused of not completing paperwork required by the IRS, costing the track hundreds of dollars.