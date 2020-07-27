‘From the bottom of my heart – thank you,’ Touching handwritten letter highlights food need during COVID-19 pandemic

In part, the letter to the Second Harvest Food Bank reads, “From the bottom of my hear I want to say thank you for all the food that you have given me."

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It was a handwritten letter from someone truly in need that’s touching the hearts of the volunteers with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC serving the Piedmont Triad.

Volunteers are working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide food to those who need it most and their families, even their neighbors.

Recently, a food recipient wrote a letter and gave it to a volunteer.

In part, the letter reads, “From the bottom of my heart I want to say thank you for all the food that you have given me and my family as well as my neighbors, that have not been able to come. Thank you, God. Thank you, employers. Thank you, farmers. Thank you, truckers. Thank you, food bank. Thank you, army. Thank you, law enforcement. Thank you all for your service. May God provide you with more. May God keep you all safe and protected.” The letter was signed with simply, "Thank you."

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC said they're grateful to receive letters like this one and they get them every so often. They also said they appreciate seeing people in line in their cars holding up signs of thankfulness during the pandemic.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC said the need is great and they’re also in need of volunteers. You can find out more about volunteer opportunities with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC. You can also donate to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

