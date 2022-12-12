Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

Eight different agencies responded to the fire out on Shakey Road.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan.

According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire.

Officials said the first unit who arrived at the fire saw smoke and said the Mayodan Fire Chief assumed command of the fire.

The fire was under control by 9:53 p.m. All units had cleared the scene by 10:16 p.m.

Eight different agencies responded to the fire.

