Fuel leak on Highway 52 in Winston-Salem causing traffic delays, officials say

Winston-Salem fire officials said one lane is open from the Sprague Street exit to the Research Parkway exit on Highway 52 as they clean up a fuel leak.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a fuel leak in Winston-Salem on Highway 52, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department.

Fire officials said one lane is open from the Sprague Street exit to the Research Parkway exit.

Drivers are urged to use caution if traveling in the area.

Stay with us for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.