Fuel spill, crash close Jamestown Parkway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A large fuel spill and crash with injuries closed a road in High Point Thursday.
High Point police said the westbound side of Jamestown Parkway is closed at Manor Drive after they responded to a crash that involved a tractor-trailer and car around 7:40 a.m.
Officers said the tractor-trailer overturned and spilled diesel fuel.
Police said minor injuries were reported.
It is not known when the road will reopen.
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.
