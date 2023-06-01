Fuel spill, crash close Jamestown Parkway in High Point

Police said Jamestown Parkway is closed at Manor Drive after they responded to a crash that involved a tractor-trailer and car around 7:40 a.m.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A large fuel spill and crash with injuries closed a road in High Point Thursday.

High Point police said the westbound side of Jamestown Parkway is closed at Manor Drive after they responded to a crash that involved a tractor-trailer and car around 7:40 a.m.

Officers said the tractor-trailer overturned and spilled diesel fuel.

Police said minor injuries were reported.

It is not known when the road will reopen.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.