WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One lane was closed on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem because of a fuel spill Thursday morning.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department said the spill is near the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and I-40. Around 9:30, the road was clear.

A fuel tank was ruptured on a tractor-trailer that was carrying rocks. Fire and Hazmat crews worked to contain the spill.

The call came in just after 7 a.m.

