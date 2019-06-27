WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — One lane is closed on Interstate 40 east in Winston-Salem because of a fuel spill Thursday morning.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department says the spill is near the intersection of Peters Creek Parkway and I-40. A fuel tank was ruptured on a tractor-trailer that was carrying rocks. Fire and Hazmat crews are working to contain the spill.

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Drivers can expect congestion near the spill until 11:15 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

