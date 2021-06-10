Fugitive on the run in Davidson County following home invasion

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert about a fugitive on the run following a home invasion.
The sheriff’s office said a felon is at large. They said two suspects were captured following a home invasion near Lower Lake Road and Squire Bowers Road in the Thomasville area. However, another man got away.
The sheriff’s office has not released a photo or the name of the felon.
Investigators said they do not know if the man is armed with any type of weapon.
If you have any information call 336-249-0131.