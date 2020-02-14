HIGH POINT, N.C. — Firefighters are working to control a fire at a gas station in High Point, police say.

Police say the call for the fire came in at 11:17 a.m. at the Pick-N-Go at 1101 Eastchester Drive.

At one point, officials described the fire as "fully-involved," and say it may have started as an electrical fire in the back office of the gas station.

Power is shut off to the gas station and streets are closed off nearby.

No one was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

