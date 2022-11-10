Bring the family: Fun Fest in Greensboro this Saturday

Ready to play games? The Worship Place is planning on sack races, the Limbo, a cake walk, scavenger hunt, pumpkin carving and a hayride.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ready to play a few old-school games? Head to The Worship Place in Greensboro and bring the family.

“It's going to be loaded, adult games, kids games, youth games. The Limbo, a cake walk, sack race, egg on a spoon and wheelbarrow race,” said Sister Linda of The Worship Place.

The Fun Fest is Saturday, November 12, 2022. Join in on the fun from 10 am to 3:30 pm. There is a $2 admission fee. Kids under 2 years old get in free.

The Fun Fest is not just games, it's arts and crafts, a hayride, and a clown will be doing tricks. It's a good way to get the wiggles out, especially since kids will be inside with the rain on Friday, you can get them outside Saturday.

“We have a kids obstacle course, a scavenger hunt. We're hoping everyone comes and has a great time,” said Sister Linda.

FUN FEST: SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

10:00 AM -- 3:30 PM