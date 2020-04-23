GREENSBORO, N.C. — A signature triad event will have to wait until next year thanks to COVID-19. Following a recommendation from the City of Greensboro, the fun fourth festival has been canceled.

The event would have been held July 3-4 and would have featured a freedom race, street festival, block party, and fireworks show.

According to a press release, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said, "We know Downtown Greensboro Incorporated considered every aspect of how to hold Fun Fourth and we respect the difficult decision they had to make."

DGI also says it hopes to hold a "Re-Opening of Downtown Greensboro" street festival at some point in the summer or even the fall.

As of right now, Fun Fourth 2021 will still happen as normally planned.

