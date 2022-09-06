Red, White and Say I Do! How you can win a free wedding during Fun Fourth Festival

DGI shares all the plans for the upcoming Fun Fourth Festival in Downtown Greensboro.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fireworks, a Freedom Run and a free wedding! It's all part of this year's Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro.

The festival is back in full swing after being cancelled in 2020 and modified for COVID-19 safety reasons in 2021.

This year the festival starts off with the Freedom Run at 7:30 a.m. on July 4. The Freedom Fest starts at noon and goes until 6:00 p.m.

Vendors are back this year. There will be good food, music and street performers.

New this year includes the Red, White and Roll roller skating rink, a balloon maze and interactive games in the Funtastic Alley.

They're also bringing back the Red, White and Say I Do contest. 4 lucky couples will be chosen to get married downtown during the festival. An officiant, flowers and mini reception will be included.

You can enter the contest on DGI's website.

"We want to know your story. Tell us why you wanna get married on the 4th of July. Tell us your story, about how you're together, why you want to get married. The top four stories will be chosen," Zack Matheny, DGI president, said.

Wedding winners will be announced on June 21.

During the festival there will also be a wagon decorating contest and best dressed contest. There will be 4 winners in each category.

However, everyone is a winner because everything is free! With the exception of the dunking booth which is $1 for three balls to throw.

"It's a free event to bring the community together. As we've gone through this thing the last three years, bringing the community back together in a safe, free, fun environment I think is so important for any community," Matheny said.

The celebrations will wrap up with fireworks at the Greensboro Grasshopper's game at First National Bank Stadium.