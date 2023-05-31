Columbia resident seeks money to open LGBTQ book store

Queer Haven Books is looking to raise $50,000 by June 8.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia resident has launched a fundraiser to open an LGBTQ+ bookstore.

When customers shop at Queer Haven Books, owner Baker Rogers hopes they will find themselves reflected on the pages.

“We sell books and gifts and games and everything that is created by and for queer people," said Rogers.

Rogers launched the company in April with the goal of being a safe haven for the Queer community.

“We define queer more broadly," said Rogers. "I define it as anything that's against isms, phobias, and discrimination. And violence in our society.”

The store is currently online and at NoMa Warehouse for the month of June, but Rogers is looking to open a brick-and-mortar location. Rogers has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise $50,000 to do so. As of May 31, the store had raised $11,600 from 142 backers.

"Hopefully, we make that – if we don't are still gonna get the store up and running and just might not be this year," said Rogers.

While the campaign has garnered a lot of support, it's also attracted some hate from people seeing ads online.

"Some of the responses on Facebook and Instagram said that they were gonna burn the store down even though it doesn't really, it doesn't exist yet," said Rogers. "But we've gotten way, way more support than we've gotten pushback for sure.

Right now, Rogers is eyeing a 1,200-square-foot property on North Main. Rogers sees the store as being a welcoming space where people can support each other and organize. It will have everything from coffee and happy hours to recovery sessions and free HIV testing.

“We have other places in town like the Harriet Hancock Center that have a lot of great resources, but one center is not enough for the whole Queer community," said Rogers. "We want to build on that and build on our independent bookstores in Columbia."

Queer authors like Shannon Ivy said they wish a space like this existed when they were younger.

“Any successful business is good for business. So a successful Queer business means there’s more opportunity for other Queer creators and entrepreneurs," said Ivy.

Between book bans and legislation to limit drag shows and restrict transgender healthcare, a safe space for the LGBTQ community is needed now more than ever.

"We are a community with hope and pride that is going to continue to stand up against violence and discrimination for all people," said Rogers.

Rogers said the use of the term "Queer" has garnered mixed reactions from people inside and outside of the community.