WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The funeral for Julius 'Juice' Sampson Jr., 32, will be held on Tuesday, August 13.

The ceremony will take place at Union Baptist Church on Trade St. in Winston-Salem. A visitation will be held at noon followed by the funeral service at 1:00 p.m.

Sampson Jr. was killed Tuesday, August 6, following an altercation with 22-year-old Robert Granato at BJ's Restaurant and Brew House in Winston-Salem.

RELATED: 'He Was a Newlywed' Father of Three Dies After Shooting in Restaurant Parking Lot Near Hanes Mall

The altercation continued into the parking lot near Hanes Mall where police say Granato shot and killed Sampson Jr.

Police say the altercation stemmed from Sampson defending a waitress who was being harassed by Granato who was intoxicated and being belligerent.

Granato, of Winston-Salem, was charged with murder and firing a concealed weapon while intoxicated.

Sampson leaves behind his wife Keyia Sampson and three kids.

Those going to the funeral are asked to wear white.

RELATED: 'He Was a Newlywed' Father of Three Dies After Shooting in Restaurant Parking Lot Near Hanes Mall

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users