LIBERTY, N.C. — One week after a fiery crash killed Miranda Curtis and two of her daughters, the family held a memorial service at St. Stephen AME Church.

People crowded the small church and lobby, even spilled out the front doors, to join together in worship, and pay their respects to the Curtis family.

"It was more than what I even expected," said Miranda's mother, Sharon Norman, "A lot of friends, a lot of family. Some people I didn't even know that knew my grandkids and my daughter."

The amount of love shown at the funeral service provided Norman a small comfort, and a sense of closure.

"I felt that if we didn't have the memorial service that I wasn't putting them to rest," she said, "I thought it would help make some closure to the other daughter, China, because as long as we kept waiting, the longer it was for her to deal with it."

On November 13, Miranda Curtis and her daughters, Ariyana and Zyilyan, were traveling up Highway 421 near Julian, when another car crashed into their Jeep. Troopers say the Jeep caught fire.

All three died at the scene.

"It's been very difficult, because we've had other things going on and, just trying to be strong right now," said Norman, "I miss a lot about them."

Family members confirmed the names of all three victims, although troopers have not yet officially released their identities.

