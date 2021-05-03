Funeral services announced for fallen Watauga County sheriff’s deputies

The sheriff’s office said doors will open to the public at 1 p.m.

Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous story where dozens of law enforcement agencies from across the state gathered in Winston-Salem to salute fallen deputies during a procession from Winston-Salem to Boone.

Honorary services were announced Monday for two Watauga County sheriff’s deputies who were killed in the line of duty last week.

According to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office, the funeral services for Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox will be held Thursday at Appalachian State University’s Holmes Convocation Center at 111 Rivers Street.

Face masks will be required for all guests.

Online condolences may be shared with Sgt. Ward’s family and K-9 deputy Fox’s family via Austin and Barnes Funeral Home. Guest books for Thursday's services are also available at the Watauga County Sheriff's Office and the Boone Police Department.

Officials said a man shot and killed Sgt. Chris Ward and K-9 deputy Logan Fox after they responded to a welfare check last week at a home in Boone.

Ward died at a hospital. Fox died at the scene. Their bodies were brought to the Triad for autopsies.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Watauga County Sheriff's Department, 184 Hodges Gap Road, Boone, N.C. 28607, to:

Candice Ward for Sgt. Ward

Tim Fox or Anneliese Moody for K-9 Deputy Fox

