GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Crime Stoppers need your help identifying a person suspected of passing fake money to retail stores in Greensboro.

Crime Stoppers says it happened at three different Walgreens Pharmacy locations at 300 E. Cornwallis Street, 3529 N. Elm Street, and 3703 Lawndale Drive on June 11.

"I was surprised. I never knew people do that," said Clement Ebhodaghe, a pharmacist at Adler Pharmacy in Greensboro. Ebhodaghe said he's been to businesses that won't accept certain bills because they've been burned before.

"I went to the store and I brought a hundred dollar bill to buy something and they refused," he said, "They said they don't take – they do not accept hundred, high dollar bills because they have had quite a few episodes of fake money."

Ebhodaghe says he and his staff have protocol on hand to void out the fakes.

"Yeah we check, we have everything to check there. We have markers and then we have specific areas where you have to specifically look for marks to be sure that what you are getting is real," he said.

Greensboro Police say "knowing your money" is something that can help prevent you from getting stuck with a counterfeit bill. Police say looking for a slightly rough feeling in the paper from printing is something to look out for. Fake bills will feel smoother or unusual to the touch.

Ten dollar bills and higher will have color shifting in the ink in the bottom right corners of the bill, according to police.

You can also hold the bill up to a light to check it. Police say you should see security strips and water marks on bills more than five dollars.

Counterfeit pens can also help detect fake money.

"These pens are inexpensive and can help determine if bills are fake or not. However, they are not fool proof and can sometimes give false readings so the clerk must fall back on “feel, tilt, check” to ensure the bill is real," said J.D. Warren, a detective with the Greensboro Police Department.

The Alamance County Sheriffs Office says businesses should test bills over twenty dollars with a marker, and if they can afford it, purchase a money counter with counterfeit detection.

Police say if you're a customer that receives counterfeit money back in your change, report it to police. Reimbursements aren't given with counterfeit money.

If you have any information about who this person is, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

All calls are anonymous.

WFMY News 2 will update this story as more information comes in.