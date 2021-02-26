'We can have more people': Future brides and grooms happy about eased COVID-19 restrictions on wedding reception

Executive Order 195 kicks in Friday at 5 p.m. Indoor receptions can have 30% capacity or up to 250 people in a confined space.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper's new Executive Order 195 has been a bit of good news for the wedding industry. Engaged couples can breathe a sigh of relief because the governor has now eased COVID-19 restrictions on wedding receptions.

Couples are now able to add a few more people to their guest lists. The development has wedding planners making more room and couples sending out more invitations.

Previous executive orders have not limited to wedding ceremonies which are protected under the First Amendment. Wedding Receptions however were heavily restricted under those orders.

But when EO195 takes effect on Friday at 5 p.m., wedding receptions and event venues can now expand to welcome more guests.

"We were definitely excited about the easing of restrictions," said Yolanda Davis, a bride-to-be who recently moved from Greensboro to Charlotte.

"I was getting the text messages, the phone calls from my clients, like 'NiShaka we can have more people' so they are excited to be able to celebrate with their friends and families, its a good thing," said Nishaka Proctor of Greensboro.

Proctor owns 'Events By Nishaka' a wedding and events planning business bases in Greensboro. Proctor is the wedding planner working with Davis on her wedding.

Industry professionals planning wedding receptions and events are embracing the new executive order.

Executive Order 195 means outdoor receptions can now have 30% capacity or seven guests per 1,000 square feet. Indoor receptions can have 30% capacity or up to 250 people in a confined space.

"We were on the smaller scale of 10 and 25 and then some of a capacity of 100 and now their guest counts can go up and that's really huge," Proctor said.

Brides like Yolanda Davis said she can now extend in-person invitations to a few more family and friends who had previously been restricted to virtual viewing options.

"My fiancé has a large family so we can have additional family members from his side and from my side some extended family and friends," Davis said.

The easing of restrictions also means more business for venues, caterers, florists, and photographers who have all lost revenue during the pandemic.

"Hopefully this would help the economy in a lot of ways while it's also helping us brides," Davis said.

"We want to keep functioning and keep working in this industry but we have to play our part," Proctor said.