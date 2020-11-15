Gameday Blog | Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers

Editor's Note: Attached video is from a previous story.
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers meet for the second time this season after each suffered disappointing losses last week.
The Buccaneers were thumped at home by NFC South rival New Orleans while Carolina narrowly lost on the road to the reigning Super Bowl champions.
The outcome of Sunday's game could be determined by which team responds best.
Tom Brady's completion percentage has dropped 20-percent when pressured this season but the Panthers rank second to last in sacks this season.
Carolina has lost its last four games by eight points or fewer. Since 2019, the team is 4-11 in games decided by that margin.
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15, 2020
1:36 p.m. Another pass to DJ Moore for the TOUCHDOWN! Panthers lead 14-7.
1:32 p.m. What a pass to DJ Moore! Panthers are moving the ball nicely down the field. 2:13 left in the first quarter.
1:29 p.m. So far, this is shaping up to be a great game!
1:26 p.m. Touchdown Buccaneers. We are now all even! 7-7
1:24 p.m Buccaneers now in the red zone.
1:15 p.m. The Panthers now on the board! Panthers up 7-0.
1:00 p.m. So far it is scoreless at Bank of America Stadium with about 9 minutes left in the first quarter.