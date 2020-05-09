ESPN College GameDay headed to Wake Forest for season opener!

The show will air on ESPN and is set to start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 live from Truist Field ahead of Wake Forest vs. Clemson.

Get ready Winston-Salem! ESPN College GameDay is headed to Wake Forest for the season opener against No. 1 Clemson. The show will air on ESPN and is set to start at 9 a.m. on Sept. 12 live from Truist Field!

According to a release from the university, this marks the first time in program history the Demon Deacons will host College GameDay with Winston-Salem becoming the 90th city to host the show.

In addition, it's also the first time an ACC school will host the show in the opening week since 2013.

"We are thrilled to be hosting College GameDay for the first time in Wake Forest Football history," Coach Dave Clawson said. "Our players have done all the right things since we returned to campus in mid-June and having our brand showcased on these national platforms is a reward for their discipline and for the recent accomplishments of the program."

John Currie, Director of Athletics, said he knows Decon Nation will definitely cherish the opportunity though he wishes fans could attend in person.

"Nothing signals the start of the college football season like the opening week of College GameDay," Currie said. "While I wish our enthusiastic and passionate student body and fans could attend in person, I know Deacon Nation will still cherish this opportunity to showcase our outstanding student-athletes, the University and the city of Winston-Salem for a national audience."

