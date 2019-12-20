WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police say a woman has died from injuries resulting from a car crash involving a Winston-Salem garage truck.

At 6:29 a.m., Amanda Lynn Coleman failed to stop her Ford Focus and crashed into the back of the parked garbage collection vehicle, police said. Investigators do not know at this time why Coleman's vehicle did not stop.

The garbage truck was parked northbound lanes of the 4200 block of Reidsville Road collecting garbage. No other injuries were reported.

Coleman was transferred to a hospital where she later died. The investigation is still ongoing. There have been no further updates.

This is the 16th traffic fatality in Winston-Salem for 2019, compared to 27 at this same time in 2018.

OTHER STORIES

Everything we know about the deadly shooting at the Winston-Salem sanitation department

2 dead, police sergeant and city worker wounded in shooting at Winston-Salem sanitation department

Winston-Salem Business 40 Improvements Project to be complete in late winter of 2020

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE