Garth Books reschedules Charlotte concert for October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Garth Brooks rescheduled his June concert at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, for October.
The concert was originally scheduled for June 13 but has been rescheduled to October 10, 2020. All ticket purchases will be honored, according to the release.
During the online sale, 74,000 tickets were sold in 90 minutes -- making Brooks' concert the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium. This will be the only stop in North Carolina and South Carolina on The Stadium Tour.