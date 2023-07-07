Emergency crews investigating a gas leak involving a church in Randolph Co., officials say

Franklinville Commissioner Richard Goodwin said the wall of the church collapsed which caused AC units to tear into the gas line.

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a gas leak that prompted road closures in Randolph County Thursday night.

Randolph County officials said a call came in around 9:30 p.m. about a gas leak involving a church on the 200 block of West Main Street in Franklinville.

The North Carolina DOT said West Main Street was closed between Academy St. and Andrew Hunter Road until approximately 6:00 a.m. Friday.

Franklinville Commissioner Richard Goodwin said the wall of the church collapsed which caused AC units to tear into the gas line.

The gas at the church has been turned off.

No one was injured.

Goodwin said the church is older than the town of Franklinville.

The pastor shared that will no longer be tearing down the sanctuary Saturday at 8 a.m. as they will be holding Sunday service at 9:30 a.m. at a park down the street.

