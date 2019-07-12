BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Fire responded to a gas leak early Saturday morning.

According to the fire department, the incident happened at 2:15 a.m. in the vicinity of Hawthorne Lane and Webb Avenue.

Once on scene, the fire department discovered that a vehicle had struck a Piedmont Natural Gas line, which was actively leaking.

The area was then evacuated immediately which caused the relocation of fifteen people to a safe area until Piedmont Natural Gas could secure the leak.

The Burlington Police Department says the leak was contained one hour after the incident occurred and residents were allowed to return to their homes after the area was deemed safe.

