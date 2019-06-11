GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officials handled a gas leak in Greensboro Wednesday.

West Florida Street between Freeman Mill Road and Hudgins Drive were closed due to the leak.

The Greensboro Fire Department told WFMY News 2 that the leak happened at Smith Homes apartment buildings along the 700 block of W. Florida street.

The fire department said they received a call about the smell of gas in the area at 2:49 p.m., there were no evacuations.

As of 3:32 p.m., the leak was contained and roads were reopened according to the fire department.

