WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A gas leak that was reported in Winston-Salem Friday night has now cleared.

According to an 8:12 p.m. tweet from Winston-Salem Fire, the department had initially asked the public to avoid the area of 27th street. Stating that both southbound lanes were closed until further notice.

They also mentioned that Piedmont Natural Gas responded to the scene.

At 8:55 p.m. the department later twitted that the hazard had been secured and that 27th Street was back open.

