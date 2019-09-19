ASHEBORO, N.C. — Several businesses and agencies in downtown Asheboro were evacuated due to a gas leak, according to Randolph County Emergency Services. Emergency responders were called around 12:15 p.m. about a possible leak which led to the evacuations. Some government agencies had to close for the day.

After conducting meter tests, it was determined that the leak was coming from underground on Fayetteville Street. Crews had to dig up the asphalt to get to the leak to cap it.

It's believed that a 6-inch gas line is to blame for the leak. City workers said when it first blew, it buckled the street. That caused the gas leak into nearby buildings and storm drains.

It happened just north of Worth Street area near the Sunset intersection. Crews were able to locate the leak and shut it off to make repairs.

There is no word on what caused the leak.