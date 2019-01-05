HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say a gas leak got into the sewer system Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a work crew digging in the area of N Main Street hit the gas line which leaked into the sewer system. Gas was shut off around 9:30 p.m. North Main Street was shut down for a few hours between Old Winston Road, Oxford Place, and Peachtree Drive while Piedmont Natural Gas worked to stop the leak.

Three business were evacuated - Cook Out voluntarily evacuated because of their flame grill, and two car dealerships.

Police say the line that broke was about the size of a thumb, and the situation could have been worse if the break happened on the other side of the road where there's a larger gas line.