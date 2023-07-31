Businesses cleared, road reopens after gas line break in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police said a gas line break started Monday morning on Stratford Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE AS OF 2:12 p.m. - Businesses are cleared for re-entry and the road reopens after a gas line break in Winston-Salem.

A gas line broke on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, police say.

The call came in just after 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Winston-Salem fire crews said a company was doing directional drilling and accidentally clipped a gas line from Windsor Jewelers.

The store and Reliance Bank were evacuated due to the gas smell.

Piedmont Natural Gas is on the scene to make repairs. The completion time is undetermined at this time.

Stratford Road has been shut down between Knollwood Street and South Westview Drive.

Stay with WFMY News 2, as this is a developing story.

