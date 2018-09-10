CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Maybe you didn't notice the last time you filled your car's gas tank, but prices at the pump are going up.

Experts say the national average for a gallon of unleaded could soon hit $3, a price we haven't seen since October of 2014. In Charlotte alone, the average price for a gallon of fuel has gone up four cents. There is some good news for drivers in the Carolinas, though. Fuel prices in both states are below the national average.

Drivers in North Carolina pay an average of $2.73 per gallon. South Carolina is home to the country's cheapest gas, coming in at an average of just $2.59 per gallon. Nationwide, the average just hit $2.91. As of Tuesday morning, drivers can fill up for $2.49 a gallon at Costco on Tyvola Road, home of the Queen City's cheapest gas.

"It's like I almost have to find another job to put gas in my car," said one man.

And he's not alone. The average American's car uses about 600 gallons of gas a year and Americans are paying an extra 40 cents per gallon in 2018. At $3 per gallon, a two-car family is paying, on average, $740 more than it did in 2017.

The higher prices are coming as new sanctions against Iran kick in next month. Experts say those sanctions will cut off a large supply of crude oil that flows into the market. In addition, they say OPEC is failing to pump enough oil to meet the increase in demand.

