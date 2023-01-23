Gas prices rise again, expected to continue

GasBuddy says there are a few factors at play that made the gas prices rise again.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a decline in gas prices, they're now spiking back up.

Within the last month, prices steadily rose and experts expect them to get even higher.

On Christmas day, the average price of gas in Greensboro was $2.88.

Now, it's almost a month later and prices are up nearly 50 cents a gallon, sitting at $3.36.

Patrick De Haan is the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

He said prices spiked for a few reasons.

One of those is due to the arctic blast back in December.

GasBuddy said it wreaked havoc on millions of refineries all the way down to Texas.

De Haan also cited China reopening its economy and issuing some heavy import quotas.

He said, China's basically telling oil companies to import more oil pushing the price up.

Lastly, there's less oil flowing into the market.

GasBuddy believes this increase in price, won't stop for a good bit.

"I think the increases may slow down, but I do think that they will continue. I think it's really going to be contingent on what's going to develop in China. China is the world's largest oil importer so they can make a big difference not only because the refineries are getting closer to beginning maintenance. They usually start maintenance late winter ahead of the summer driving season before they also transition to more expensive gasoline in the spring so I think we are starting to see the rally that usually starts in late winter start a little earlier I think the catalyst they are again that winter cold, and China's reopening of their economy accelerating the time table in for the rise in prices," De Haan said.