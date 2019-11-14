GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been one month since a gas station attack in Greensboro changed many lives.

On Saturday October 12, Greensboro Police say chaos erupted at the Exxon gas station on West Gate City Boulevard. Police say a fight led to the death of 30-year-old Zanelle Tucker. Five other victims were taken to the hospital, including Zanelle's cousin, Latika Tucker.

The murder 'weapon' was an SUV. Police say 28-year-old Meranda Watlington and 27-year-old Fana Felton ran them over. They have been charged with First Degree Murder and five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Latika has severe injuries from that night. She was in the hospital for three weeks. She's now in a wheelchair at home. Doctors hope she'll be walking again in about two months.

She says Watlington and Felton should pay for what they did, but she has forgiveness in her heart.

"You know I tell people you can forgive, you just never forget."

She said three lives were lost that night, because her cousin Zanelle was killed, and Watlington and Felton will likely be in prison for the rest of their lives.

"I wish everyone’s family the best you know because I know their family is going through it, and that’s something they did to themselves."

She said forgiveness helps her heal.

"Revenge is like you’re digging a grave for yourself and another person so I never want revenge."

Latika has been home from the hospital since October 30th. She had a broken arm, a broken leg, a fractured lower back, and a pelvic break. The SUV ran her over twice.

"I would say the hardest part is not being able to get up and walk and you know do more for my kids."

She lives in an apartment that has stairs, and now that it's in a wheelchair, it's even hard for her to get to doctors appointments.

"Probably at least takes 10-20 minutes to get down those stairs, someone has to hold my back leg someone has to hold my waist and I have to shimmy my leg down each step," she explained. "So I have to limit myself from leaving out the house."

She's hoping to have a ramp installed, but her funds are limited with the medical bills piling up.

Latika wants everyone to know she's a survivor.

"Definitely want everyone to know even though I have good days and bad days I’m here fighting for my strength to be able to do more for my kids."