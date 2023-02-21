Gas station fire in Stokes County causes road closures, deputies say

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Betty’s Outdoors on 3701 NC Highway 89.

WALNUT COVE, N.C. — Firefighters are on the scene of a gas station fire in Walnut Cove Tuesday, according to the Stokes County Sheriff's Office.

It happened at Betty's Outdoor gas station on 3701 NC Highway 89.

The Stokes County Sheriff's Office urges people to avoid the area until further notice as there are road closures in the surrounding areas.

Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates about this story.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.