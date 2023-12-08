A rescue named Susie slipped out of her collar and ran into the woods on Thursday.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement (GCACE) is asking for the public's help locating a dog that went missing on Thursday.

Susie, a 2-year-old terrier mix, was leaving the shelter with a foster when she slipped out of her collar and ran into the woods near the animal shelter on Business Park Court near the Highland School of Technology.

Susie was saved from death row after being slated to be killed. She was recently spayed and her puppies were aborted.

GCACE is asking for your help finding Susie. Do not chase her, as she is very shy and skittish. She does not have a collar on and has not yet been microchipped. Susie is about 40 lbs with brindle and white coloring.

If you spot Susie, please immediately contact Arcadia Animal Rescue at 732-604-0625 or GCACE at 704-866-3300.

Let's help Susie find her forever home!

🆘 MISSING DOG IN GASTONIA, NC PLEASE DO NOT CHASE‼️ ➡️Please contact our dispatch office with any sightings at... Posted by GCACE Pets Seeking Rescue on Thursday, August 10, 2023

