SC teen mowing down a goal to cut 50 yards for free

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One teen in the Midlands is helping cut 50 yards in the community for those who can't do it themselves.

Michael Dawson Shuler is a 13-year-old who lives in Gaston. He says he first learned about the 50 Yard Challenge from his mom who saw it on Facebook.

"I think I am on 21 (yards) if I'm correct," said Shuler. "If I get 30, I get a new shirt and right now I'm on my green shirt."

The 50 Yard Challenge is found on weareraisingmen.com. It was originally started by Rodney Smith Jr. WLTX first interviewed him back in 2017 after he traveled to each state across the country to cut yards for seniors, veterans and single mothers. He is the founder of the nonprofit We Are Raising Menon profit.

Kids across the country are now participating in the challenge to help mow lawns around their community. For every ten yards a child cuts, they get a brand new t-shirt to wear.

If a kid completes the challenge, they will receive a brand new lawn mower, weed eater and blower.

"Mom posted this thing on Facebook and a lot of people commented on it and that's how we've been finding them," Shuler explained.

One of the people who contacted Shuler is Tammy Holland. She introduced the idea to Shuler's mom last year.

"My dad just pretty much stays in bed and goes to the recliner. He's very feeble, hard of hearing, can't see very well. He's on oxygen," said Holland.

It means a lot to her that a kid in the community wanted to help her father.

"I love it. I think it's wonderful that we can shine a light on the youth to show a positive aspect of teenagers," Holland said. "It's wonderful for my dad 'cause he can't do it and my sister and I, we take turns taking care of my dad. It's really great we can trust someone to do it for us."