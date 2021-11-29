The arrest of Joshua Rohrer and subsequent tasing of his service dog, Sunshine Rae, sparked protests and criticism of Gastonia Police.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A media coalition led by WCNC Charlotte has petitioned a judge to release all body camera videos showing the October arrest of a Gastonia homeless veteran and the tasing of his service dog, Sunshine Rae.

Gastonia Police arrested Joshua Rohrer on charges of panhandling and resisting arrest at the intersection of Cox Road and Gaston Mall Drive in mid-October.

Four witnesses told WCNC Charlotte the two officers who arrested Rohrer unnecessarily escalated the situation and roughed up Rohrer while placing him in handcuffs.

Rohrer and other witnesses said an officer tased his service dog, Sunshine Rae, after the officer said the dog bit his boot.

Rohrer said Sunshine ran away and was found dead days later after being hit by a car.

The arrest led to protests and criticism of the officers' handling of the situation.

According to the petition filed by WCNC Charlotte, Travis Paige, the Gaston County district attorney, indicated he would oppose the release of any recordings until after Rohrer’s trial.

WCNC's attorney, Jonathan Buchan, argued given the attention and protests following Rohrer's arrest, there's a "compelling public interest" in releasing the videos.

The petition said releasing the recordings wouldn't jeopardize Rohrer’s right to a fair trial.

In fact, Rohrer and his attorney support the petition.

"I think it's crucial to let everyone see the travesty that was committed that day," Rohrer said.

A media coalition led by WCNC Charlotte has petitioned the courts to allow the release of body camera video in the... Posted by Brandon Goldner on Monday, November 29, 2021

On Monday afternoon, a judge informed all parties that he would make a decision on the petition later this week.

Rohrer appeared in court with his new dog that he planned to train as his new service dog, a nine-week-old Belgian Malinois named Justice Rae.

"Because we hope to get justice for what happened to Sunshine," Rohrer explained about the reason for his dog's name. "She's been amazing. She's a great dog, very attentive and smart."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.