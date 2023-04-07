NC man charged after stealing from nurses, police say

Officers said they were able to find the 48-year-old man using an AirTag.

GASTONIA, N.C. — A 48-year-old man was arrested Friday after he was accused of stealing from nurses at a hospital, according to police.

Gastonia police said they responded to CaroMont Regional Medical Center at 252 Court Drive after receiving a call about a man trying to break into cars in the parking lot on April 1 shortly before 9 p.m.

Investigators reviewed security video from outside of the hospital which showed Mark Melton, 48, of Cherryville opening and searching a nurse's car. Officers said he did not take any property from that car, but that he continued to break into additional cars, stealing property.

As officers investigated the car break-ins, nurses inside the hospital reported their belongings from the second-floor break room were missing.

Police said after reviewing the security video from the hospital it showed Melton had also stolen items from the break room and then left.

One of the bags Melton took had an AirTag.

Officers used the AirTag to track Melton to a motel on Broadcast Street.

They found him attempting to drive away.

Police arrested Meton and said most of the stolen items had been recovered.

Melton is charged with two counts of felony larceny from a motor vehicle, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $30,000.

